Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Augusta Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Augusta Gold stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.62.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

