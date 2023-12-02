Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 4.3%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 1,405,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,244,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aurora Innovation from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an "inline" rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $33,888.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at $218,623.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 467,577 shares of company stock worth $1,662,286 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 20.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 22.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 61.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

