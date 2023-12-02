Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Price Performance

Avant Brands stock opened at 0.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.13. Avant Brands has a 12 month low of 0.10 and a 12 month high of 0.25.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Featured Articles

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

