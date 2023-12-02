Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 13.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,267,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after purchasing an additional 543,827 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 208.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 91,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,570 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avantor by 49.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 17.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 721,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

AVTR opened at $21.38 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

