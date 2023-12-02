AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 32.6% in November

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AXIM opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
