Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.6 days.

Azrieli Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AZRGF opened at $56.50 on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

