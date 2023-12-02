Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 32,034 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 128.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,034 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Cigna Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 586,872 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $269.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.63. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.