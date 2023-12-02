Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $9.52.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,195,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,406,000 after acquiring an additional 272,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,345,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,285,000 after buying an additional 117,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after buying an additional 195,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.