Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

OZK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after buying an additional 1,235,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank OZK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,024,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,018,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

