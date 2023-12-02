Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 4th

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Bank7 has increased its dividend by an average of 37.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Bank7 has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Bank7 Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.56. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Transactions at Bank7

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,579.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank7 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bank7 by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

