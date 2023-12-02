Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOLD. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 590.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

