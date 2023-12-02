BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 13.4% in November

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2023

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on BioCardia

Institutional Trading of BioCardia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in BioCardia during the first quarter worth $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 93.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCardia Stock Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,197.72% and a negative return on equity of 645.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCardia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.