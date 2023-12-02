BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 13.4% in November

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
NASDAQ BCDA opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.92.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,197.72% and a negative return on equity of 645.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
