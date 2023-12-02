BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) CEO Cuong V. Do Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) CEO Cuong V. Do acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $17,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,391.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. BioVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioVie Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BioVie by 1,165.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in BioVie by 554.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,074 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BioVie by 182.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 53,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

BIVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of BioVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

