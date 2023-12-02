Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 37.9% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $16.54 million and $53,782.27 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00133791 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00037091 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018025 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,092.46 or 1.60041087 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

