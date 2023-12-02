Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Up 13.4% in November

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,800 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 806,500 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

BTDR stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

