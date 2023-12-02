Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.26. 135,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 110,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Stock Up 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITQ. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 2,514.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 681,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 386,255 shares during the last quarter.

About Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies supporting a crypto-asset-enabled decentralized economy. BITQ was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by Bitwise.

