BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) to Issue $0.27 Dividend

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2698 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLOA opened at $51.17 on Friday. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.75% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

