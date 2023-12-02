BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,317,576 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317,576 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.37% of AECOM worth $1,456,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,414,000 after buying an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,888,000 after buying an additional 531,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AECOM by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,268,000 after purchasing an additional 112,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

AECOM Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ACM opened at $89.54 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 229.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.64%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

