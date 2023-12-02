BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,330 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of NetApp worth $1,393,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $91.28 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

