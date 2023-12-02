BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,246,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.66% of Incyte worth $1,486,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.