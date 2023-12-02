BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,244,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 158,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $1,690,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.36, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.