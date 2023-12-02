Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

