BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 3,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 63,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueRiver Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 447,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 26,871 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 164.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 19.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueRiver Acquisition Company Profile

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

