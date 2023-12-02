BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $133,682.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,126,021 shares in the company, valued at $13,330,151.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,597 shares of company stock worth $288,492. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

