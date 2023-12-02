Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.72. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.10 and a 12 month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

