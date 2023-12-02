Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,300 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.2% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HASI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

HASI stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.79%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

