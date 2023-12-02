Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $81.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.