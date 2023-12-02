British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
