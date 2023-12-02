British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

