BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,390 shares of company stock worth $8,453,003 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

