BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,925 shares of company stock worth $3,237,117. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

