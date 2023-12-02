BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

