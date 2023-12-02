BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,155,000 after buying an additional 297,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,077,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.76 and its 200-day moving average is $233.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADP

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,820,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $30,002,101. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.