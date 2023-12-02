BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,269 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after buying an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

MDLZ opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

