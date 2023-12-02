BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $219.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.29.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.