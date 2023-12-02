BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 26,452 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,452 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $269.02 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.63.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

