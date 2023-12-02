Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $862.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $930.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $516.05 and a 1 year high of $999.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $891.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $860.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

