Brokerages Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target at $110.00

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco Price Performance

ATLKY opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 31.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.1109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Atlas Copco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.