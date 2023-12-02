Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT at $326.08

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.00.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $238,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Biogen by 27.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Biogen by 685.6% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 12,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $234.64 on Friday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

