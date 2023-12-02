Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target at $19.95

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get DLocal alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DLocal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. DLocal has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.