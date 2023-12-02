Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Target Price at $104.61

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $90.10 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 115,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $14,389,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 39.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 72,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.