Brokerages Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target at $3.72

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRQR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.
NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.73 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 831.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
