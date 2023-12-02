Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $772,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $83.12 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.58.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

