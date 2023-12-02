Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock opened at $220.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.