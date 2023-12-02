Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

CME Group stock opened at $219.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.