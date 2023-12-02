Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,131 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,131 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $264.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.38. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Company Profile



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

