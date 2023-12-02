Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,828,000 after buying an additional 968,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $610,247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 51.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,425,000 after acquiring an additional 970,327 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average is $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.10 and a fifty-two week high of $173.14.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.