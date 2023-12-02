Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $161,000 in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

