Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,787 Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $61.63.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

