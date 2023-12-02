Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 13,519 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DNP opened at $9.03 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

