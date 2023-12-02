Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 166 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.03.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

